Toronto massage therapist charged with sexual assault, police believe there may be more victims

A Toronto massage therapist has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault investigation by Halton Regional Police.

The alleged incident happened at a spa in Halton Hills in July of this year. A female victim contacted police after receiving a massage treatment.

On Saturday, a suspect was arrested.

Police said 66-year-old Li Ming Qu was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims.

Qu works as a Registered Massage Therapist at various locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

“In alignment with our victim-centric approach to sexual assault investigations we cannot provide any further details at this time,” police said in a press release.

Qu has been released from custody pending a court appearance.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the HRPS Child and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.