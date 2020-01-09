TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs boarded the subway in full gear on Thursday morning as they headed to Nathan Phillips Square for an outdoor practice in front of eager fans.

In jerseys, skates, and some even holding Tim Hortons coffee cups, the boys in blue walked from Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto and hopped on the subway at Union Station.

The team then travelled amongst unexpecting subway passengers to the rink, located near Queen and Bay streets.

They got off the subway inside the Toronto Eaton Centre before walking through the shopping centre and exiting onto Albert Street, heading towards the rink.

This is the second annual outdoor practice that follows with a three-on-three tournament at the rink. Last year, the team arrived by subway as well.

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Mike Bartlett, said planning this event took months.

“We’ve been working very closely with the City of Toronto. It’s great to be in the mayor’s backyard rink for a second year in a row.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory is expected to be in attendance of the practice.

Fans arrive early at Nathan Phillips Square

Ahead of the start of the practice, fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs were encouraged to arrive as early as possible.

“We’ve got great viewing options all around the square so if you don’t necessarily get right up in front of the rink boards then we’ve got screen set up all around the space,” Bartlett said.

Following today’s events, first responders from across the city, including police officers, firefighters and paramedics, will take part in a game on Friday coached by alumni of the Maple Leafs.

Then, on Saturday, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association is scheduled to conduct its skills competition at Nathan Phillips Square.

The weekend of events is set to conclude on Sunday with an outdoor alumni classic game with teams led by Wendel Clark and Doug Gilmour.