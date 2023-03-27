Toronto Maple Leafs headed to Stanley Cup playoffs for 7th straight season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh straight season.

The Leafs clinched their spot on Monday night when the Ottawa Senators beat the Florida Panthers.

Toronto currently sits in second place in the Atlantic Division, trailing only the Boston Bruins, who have locked up first place in the division with a league-best 57 wins.

If current seeding holds, the Leafs will open the playoffs for the second straight year at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.