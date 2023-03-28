Toronto man wanted after allegedly following woman off transit, sexually assaulting her twice

A Toronto man is wanted for a February incident in which he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he followed off public transit before taking her phone and sexually assaulted her again, police say.

Juan Carlos Montes Martinez, 39, is wanted by the Toronto Police Service for extortion and sexual assault, according to a release issued Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred on Feb. 11 at approximately 4:15 a.m. in the area of Bathurst and Wells streets, south of Dupont Street.

It was reported that a 29-year-old woman was travelling on a TTC bus on the 307 route and upon exiting the bus, a man, now identified as Martinez, followed her on foot.

Martinez then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before leaving the area and taking her cell phone with him, causing the woman to follow him.

Investigators allege Martinez then sexually assaulted the woman for a second time before she was able to flee.

Martinez is described by police as standing five-foot-ten with thick, dark eyebrows, and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey toque, grey jacket, long pants, and a blue mask, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.