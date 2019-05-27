

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A 25-year-old Toronto man is facing nine charges after a child luring investigation by local police.

Investigators allege the man used an unspecified social media platform to lure a 15-year-old child.

They say he allegedly extorted and threatened the teen as well as distributed and accessed material depicting child sexual abuse.

Police say the suspect is known to use different online identities, including "jd--psinoiz" and "Zionis Roman."

The charges he faces include extortion, threatening bodily harm and death, luring a child and attempting to make child pornography.

He was slated to appear in court to face the charges on Monday.