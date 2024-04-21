TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man facing 8 charges in alleged sex assaults at east-end restaurant

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Toronto police say they've laid eight charges against a 22-year-old man related to a series of alleged sex assaults at a restaurant in the city's east end.

    They allege the suspect entered the restaurant located near Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue on April 8 and sexually assaulted one person.

    They say he then entered the women's washroom and allegedly sexually assaulted more people.

    No one was injured, and the man was arrested on the same day the alleged attacks occurred.

    The man is charged with one count of harassment by watching and besetting, four counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

    Police say they believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.  

