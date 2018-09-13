

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have laid 15 additional charges against a man accused in a child luring investigation.

Back in June, investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area where they took a 35-year-old man into custody.

In a news release, they allege a suspect posted an ad on Craigslist “looking for high school girls” using the email address ‘justmylittlesecret4@gmail.com.’

Police say the new charges were laid as a result of the investigation in June.

Adam Collier was re-arrested and charged Wednesday with 15 new charges including making child pornography, possessing child pornography, luring for the purpose of sexual assault and indecent act.

Collier was first charged on June 29 with five offences including making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 and luring for the purpose of making child pornography.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other victims. They urge anyone who was in contact with Collier through the email address listed on Craigslist or the addresses ‘justmylittlesecret3@gmail.com’ and ‘justmylittlesecret5@gmail.com’ to call police.