

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old man from Toronto is dead after being pulled from the waters of Georgian Bay where he went swimming with friends Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Bluewater Beach, about a 15-minute drive north of Wasaga Beach, at around 12:50 p.m. after a man was found without vital signs.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, a 35-year-old man visiting the area was found underwater by the friends he was swimming with.

Good Samaritans performed CPR on the man on the beach until paramedics arrived. He was then rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are not identifying the man until they notify his family.

OPP said they are investigating the man’s death as a possible drowning.