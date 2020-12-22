TORONTO -- A 50-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a visitor from China.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to a home on Nymark Avenue near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East for reports of a stabbing shortly before 9 p.m.

Once they arrived on scene they located a 72-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and two other individuals with minor injuries. Paramedics attempted to revive the man but he was ultimately pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

In a news release issued on Tuesday morning, police identified the victim as 72-year-old Jing Zhang, who they said was visiting the country from China.

They said that 50-year-old Jingfu Luo was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in his death.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unclear, though an investigator told CP24 on Monday night that it appeared to be a family dispute.