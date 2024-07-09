Toronto man charged for allegedly pointing firearm at driver
A 50-year-old man is facing nearly a dozen charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at the driver of a vehicle during a dispute in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe two weeks ago.
Toronto police said they got a call about a person with a gun in the Woodgate Drive and Rose Valley Crescent area on the evening of June 25.
Investigators learned that a man was walking on Woodgate Drive with others when, for unknown reasons, he reportedly became upset with the driver of a vehicle that was passing by.
He allegedly struck the vehicle with his hand as it drove past him.
That prompted the driver to stop and get out of the vehicle.
Police allege the man then brandished a firearm and pointed it at the driver.
Following an investigation, police identified the man and, on Sunday, executed a search warrant.
Officers seized several firearms, ammunition and a large quantity of marijuana during the search. They include one loaded revolver, two rifles, one shotgun, two prohibited weapons and over 500 rounds of ammunition.
Photo shows several items, including firearms, seized during a search in connection with a pointing a firearm investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Police also arrested Toronto resident Dale Todorowich and charged him with three counts of possessing a firearm without a licence, two counts of possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority, one count each of pointing a firearm, use/handle/store firearm carelessly, use/handle/store ammunition carelessly and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.
He appeared in a Toronto court on Monday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
