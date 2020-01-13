TORONTO -- A 25-year-old man has been charged after four guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and ammunition were found in a car in Toronto.

Police said on Dec. 21 officers began investigating a white 1992 Cadillac DeVille in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and said they discovered the guns and ammunition, which they said at the time may be linked to other crimes.

The firearms located inside the vehicle include a sawed-off 12-guage pump action shotgun, a 7.62mm SKS semi-automatic rifle with an adjustable stock, and two semi-automatic handguns.

On Monday, police announced they arrested a Toronto man in connection with the investigation.

David Leonard Abrham is now facing 23 charges, including possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly, possessing a firearm obtained by crime and tampering with a serial number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.