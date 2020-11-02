TORONTO -- A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Vaughan earlier this month.

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 19 that had occurred a day earlier at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

The victim had just exited a transit bus when an unknown man followed her and sexually assaulted her by “touching her inappropriately,” according to police.

On Oct. 28, Toronto resident Jose Miguel Moreno Porras was charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.

Police released images of the 56-year-old man on Monday morning in an effort to ensure there are no additional victims or witnesses.

Moreno Porras is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Dec. 3.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police.