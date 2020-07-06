TORONTO -- Police have charged a Toronto man in connection with a number of sexual assaults involving children that occurred over the course of more than a decade.

Investigators say that on June 14, police received a complaint regarding historical sexual offences that took place in the area of Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue in Scarborough.

It is alleged that between 2003 and 2014, a man sexually assaulted three different children on “numerous occasions,” police said.

Patgunalingam Rasalingam, 48, of Toronto is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on August 27, according to police.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information related to the allegations to contact police at 416-808-4200.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).