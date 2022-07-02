Toronto library may launch CO2 lending program in mid-July
Toronto library may launch CO2 lending program in mid-July
Toronto residents may soon be able to rent out a carbon dioxide (CO2) monitor at the public library as part of the city’s pandemic response.
In April, the City of Peterborough became the first municipality in North America to facilitate such a program—lending out CO2 monitors to residents for a week at a time so they could determine the quality of air ventilation within their home, office, or other indoor spaces.
The devices use a “stoplight system,” officials said at the time. A green light means the air quality in the space is good, yellow means it is okay, and red means there is little ventilation in the area.
The higher the CO2 levels within the space, the more recycled air an individual will be inhaling.
“Good ventilation and filtration are important because it helps decrease the risk of illness by reducing the levels of aerosols containing viruses and bacteria, and other air quality concerns, that can make us sick, including the virus causing COVID-19,” Dr. Thomas Piggott, Peterborough’s medical officer of health, said in a statement issued in April.
Piggott added that it’s relatively easy to lower levels of CO2 if residents get a high result. Actions such as opening windows, reducing the number of people in a room and using air filtration devices will all help with increasing air ventilation. Mask wearing will also help remove potential pollutants in the air.
Around the same time that Peterborough’s program launched, some residents reached out to the Toronto Public Library inquiring if they had plans to do something similar. At the time, officials said on social media that they were contacted by organizations interested in donating CO2 monitors and that updates would come at a later date.
Months later, it appears as though a formal program may be underway.
In a tweet posted on July 2, the library said they plan on introducing a CO2 monitor program in mid-July and more information is expected “in the coming weeks.”
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the library for further details.
CO2 monitors have been widely used throughout the pandemic, although not consistently. In 2021, Quebec’s education minister said that monitors would be installed in every classroom.
Yet, when an Ontario Public Health Unit tried to enforce a policy in which any classroom with a CO2 reading of more than 800 parts per million receive an additional HEPA air filter, the province’s chief medical officer of health said experts were “not aware at present of any correlation between CO2 levels and viral transmission.”
The use of CO2 monitoring has been widely proven in scientific journals as a tool to measure risk of COVID-19 infection.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
Russian forces press assault on eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber watched by millions, dead at 23
Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23 following a year-long battle with cancer, his family announced Friday.
Infection with HIV can accelerate aging within the first two to three years of infection, study says
Living with HIV may have an immediate effect on how your body ages, according to new research which showed that cellular aging was sped up within two to three years of infection.
Montreal
-
Housing advocates count 600 Quebec households without a home after July 1
The number of Quebec households without a roof over their heads after July 1 moving day is currently 600. That number "could continue to rise in the coming days," warned Véronique Laflamme, spokesperson for the Quebec housing advocacy group - FRAPRU, at a news conference in Montreal on Saturday.
-
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
London
-
Saturday morning fire in north London deemed suspicious: London police
London police and London fire are investigating after a fire broke out at a north London underground parking garage early Saturday morning.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
14-year-old charged after fireworks set off on GO train in Toronto
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after fireworks were set off on a GO train in Toronto Thursday night, police say.
Kitchener
-
'There is a real need for blood': Emergency responders launch blood donation challenge
Emergency service workers in the Region of Waterloo kicked off a friendly competition Friday to see which team can donate the most blood by Labour Day.
-
Waterloo man arrested for setting off fireworks on the road
A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after setting off fireworks on a Waterloo road.
-
Weekend performances at St. Jacobs Country Playhouse cancelled due to COVID-19
Drayton Entertainment has cancelled this weekend's performances of Mamma Mia at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse due to COVID-19 cases in the company.
Northern Ontario
-
Disabled athlete attempting to cross Lake Superior
A Toronto man is getting set to become the first disabled athlete to cross Lake Superior on a paddleboard. Mike Shoreman, who made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie Friday, has already crossed Lake Erie, and most recently crossed Lake Huron. He is raising money for youth mental wellness.
-
Bracebridge OPP locate body of missing man
Ontario Provincial Police officers from Bracebridge located body of missing man on Friday.
-
Tractor trailer collision on HWY 11 near Tilden Lake
All lanes of Highway 11 at Micro Tower Rd in the Hearst area near Tilden Lake are closed due to a tractor trailer collision.
Ottawa
-
Nearly 100 vehicles towed from downtown vehicle control zone since Wednesday: Bylaw
Ottawa police say residents and visitors will continue to see an enhanced police presence in downtown Ottawa today, as the cleanup begins from Canada's 155th birthday party.
-
Two men charged with assault Friday in ByWard Market
Ottawa police say two men are facing assault charges following an attack in Ottawa's ByWard Market Friday night.
-
Perth, Ont. hospital emergency department closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
The emergency room at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital in Perth will remain closed until Thursday because of a staffing shortage.
Windsor
-
Vehicle collision in Leamington, Ont. claims life of motorcyclist
One person is deceased and another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Leamington on Canada Day.
-
Ontario's six-month gas tax cut starts. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers experienced some relief from record-setting prices at the pump on Friday as the province's gas tax cut came into effect.
-
'Walk of Gratitude': 100-year-old veteran in London, Ont. completes 100 mile walk for homeless vets
With his wife Joyce on his arm, Tom Hennessy left Victoria Park in London, Ont. to complete his 100-mile walk to raise money for homeless veterans.
Barrie
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
Barrie residents pack Dunlop Street for Canada Day celebrations
Thousands packed downtown streets Friday for the first Canada Day celebration in two years, not restricted by pandemic measures.
-
Missing man found dead in river near Gravenhurst
Police in Gravenhurst say a man has died after being reported missing.
Atlantic
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
-
Halifax District RCMP investigating North Preston shooting that left one injured
Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting that happened in North Preston Friday night.
-
Fire at Kentville grocery store sends two firefighters to hospital; investigation ongoing
A fire at a grocery store in Kentville, N.S., caused significant damage to the storefront and sent two people to hospital.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital following early-morning shooting downtown
A man is in serious condition following an early-morning shooting in Calgary.
-
Monument unveiled at a southeast Calgary park to honour Vietnamese boat people
Members of Calgary’s Vietnamese community gathered Friday at The Journey to Freedom Park to celebrate the unveiling of a meaningful monument.
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather for restriction-free Canada Day festivities with focus on reconciliation
Friday marked the first Canada Day in two years without any public health restrictions, which meant Calgarians were finally able to gather at several in-person events across the city.
Winnipeg
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
-
Man arrested for attempted choking with shoelace: Brandon police
Brandon Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to choke another man with a shoelace.
-
'We're stuck': Winnipeg family's renovation stalled by permit issues
A St. Norbert family hoped their basement renovations would be wrapping up by midsummer, but a series of permit-related issues have stalled the project.
Vancouver
-
UBC researcher planning jellyfish world tour
A UBC researcher will soon embark on the trip of a lifetime, circling the globe over the course of several months to further her understanding of a creature that has captivated her for years: jellyfish.
-
Chilliwack RCMP issue warning after catalytic converter thefts at local lakes
Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public about a string of recent catalytic converter thefts at a pair of local recreation areas.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians mark Canada Day by celebrating and reflecting
From drumming circles, charity runs, to a healing walk, Edmontonians found a way to celebrate their country or reflect on its past in a manner that felt right to them.
-
Edmonton's Canada Day fireworks back in full force
An explosive comeback will light up the Edmonton sky Friday night as Canada Day fireworks return to pre-pandemic proportions.
-
Elks down Tiger-Cats 29-25 for first win of CFL season
Jalen Collins recovered a fumble and scored on a 14-yard return in the fourth quarter to give the Edmonton Elks their first win of the season with a 29-25 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.