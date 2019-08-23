

Sean MacInnes, CTV News Toronto





For the past three years, a Toronto girl has been giving back to other children in her community through a lemonade stand.

Ocean Ruel said she sells the beverage downtown near King and Bathurst streets each year in an effort to raise money to purchase school supplies for children less fortunate than her.

There are a lot of kids in her community that do not have any supplies when they return to the classroom in September, according to Ruel.

This is what sparked her idea that has now come full circle.

Ruel was accompanied by 11-year-old Zayn Knight at the stand on Friday.

Last year, Ruel brought Knight back-to-school shopping and used the proceeds from her lemonade stand to buy supplies for the classroom.

At the lemonade stand this year, the beverage appears to be a different colour – something Ruel said is done on purpose.

“The reason why it’s this colour is because I use lemon and brown sugar because it’s more organic and better,” she said.

The goal for this year’s stand is to raise $2,500.

Ruel said it has been tough to reach her goal in the past so she has set up a way to donate online.