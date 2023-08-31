Toronto just had its coldest August in 15 years. Will the long weekend bring back the heat?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
The city’s cool temperatures were shared by much of southern Ontario due to the position of the jet stream, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Normally, we’d see about four or five of those days in August – we got none,” ECCC Senior Climatologist David Phillips told CTV News Toronto Thursday.
“We got up to 29.5 C [on Aug. 3] but that doesn't cut it,” Phillips added. "It's definitely been on the coolish and wetish side -- almost half the days this summer have been wet."
Throughout the entire summer, Toronto has only seen temperatures soar beyond 30 C eight times, according to the climatologist.
“Last year, we had 19 of those guys, and 27 the year before.”
HEAT STREAK INCOMING
While some may be lamenting summer’s rays, Phillips said the cool streak has been welcomed by many as well.
“You save a lot on air conditioning, we can sleep at night, it’s more comfortable,” he said.
For those who’ve enjoyed August’s relief from the usual summer heat, the news that its soon set to end may be a disappointment.
A heat event is expected to begin Saturday over northwestern Ontario, reaching the southern part of the province by Sunday.
While Saturday holds a 30 per cent chance of precipiation in Toronto, Phillips says residents shouldn’t worry about that. “I wouldn’t even carry an umbrella for 30 per cent,” he quipped.
On Sunday, temperatures in the city are expected to reach 30 C, with Monday and Tuesday forecast to hit 32 C.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
'Pure exploration': NASA scientists share excitement as they plan for asteroid samples drop
In less than a month, a capsule full of NASA's first asteroid samples will hit our atmosphere and sail down to a landing zone in the Utah desert before being carefully contained and transported for analysis. Here's how NASA plans to pull it off – and what it is hoping to learn.
The biggest difference between Hurricanes Ian and Idalia? Where – and what – they hit
The full scope of Hurricane Idalia's destruction is still coming into focus, but experts say one thing is clear: It could have been more like the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian had it hit anywhere else on the Florida coast.
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer can expect to pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
Raptors tickets, golf games and a $1M payday for Greenbelt land. Who is Mr. X?
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
Montreal
-
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
-
Mother launches petition over new dress code at Montreal school
A Montreal mother has started a petition against a new ban on skorts at her daughter's school. The change to the dress code at LaurenHill Academy in the Saint Laurent borough was announced during the first week of classes.
-
Quebec grants $1.5 million to promote French in Montreal
Quebec is granting the City of Montreal $1.5 million over three years to promote and enhance French in the city, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge announced on Friday.
London
-
Second suspect in custody after Richmond Row shooting: London police
A second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Richmond Row last month has been arrested, London police said on Friday.
-
What’s open and closed in London this Labour Day Monday
The final long weekend of the summer is here and Londoners will be looking to make the most of it. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Labour Day.
-
Family of four, two cats and a dog displaced following a basement fire
The call came into London fire around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and when crews arrived the Admiral Drive home, it was engulfed in smoke.
Kitchener
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo, Guelph
University of Waterloo is expecting around 1,800 students to move in by the end of Friday – that’s not to mention the 1,000 who moved in Thursday.
-
Long weekend events around Waterloo Region
Enjoy the last long weekend of summer with these fun local events!
-
Local brewers 'tapped out' amid inflation, changing liquor trends
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
-
Responding to a fire, West Nipissing police uncover cache of stolen goods
A vehicle fire in West Nipissing on Monday led police to a surprising discovery: a large array of items that had recently been reported stolen.
-
Southern Ont. man fined $13K for illegal northern Ont. moose hunt
A southern Ontario man has been found guilty of hunting offences after a bull moose was shot and killed in northwestern Ontario and taken to southern Ontario to be processed.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents lose upwards of $2,000 in Taylor Swift ticket scams, police say
In a media release, Ottawa police say investigators in the Fraud Unit have received an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in recent weeks.
-
Students at CHEO’s school left without a ride to school due to bus driver shortage
The bus driver shortage in Ottawa is leaving some students with complex medical and physical needs without a ride to school this fall.
-
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Windsor
-
Man shot on his front porch in Windsor’s west end: WPS
Just before midnight, police posted to social media that Wellington Avenue was closed between College Street and Erie Street and officers were on scene of a shooting.
-
$4.3-million investment for wastewater management technology in
A partnership between the province and a local company is expected to create 20 new jobs, while revolutionizing wastewater infrastructure.
-
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer can expect to pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
Barrie
-
Road closures, checkpoints and hefty fines: Wasaga Beach and OPP crackdown on H20i car rally
Residents and visitors in Wasaga Beach can expect a significant police presence over Labour Day weekend, with the OPP warning dangerous driving "will not be tolerated" as police and the Town aim to stop an illegal car rally before it starts.
-
Man seriously injured following lengthy standoff with police in Penetanguishene
Ontario's watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury of a man following a lengthy standoff with police in Penetanguishene.
-
Barrie police identify 9 'hot spots' that will have heightened enforcement for back to school
Barrie police identified nine key locations, designated as hot spots, within the city that will receive heightened enforcement to kick off the new school year.
Atlantic
-
Nearly five named storms active in the Atlantic for the first time since Sept. 2020
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has significantly increased in activity over the past few weeks.
-
Price of gas, diesel increases in the Maritimes ahead of the long weekend
The price of gas and diesel increased overnight in the Maritimes ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary home sales hit record high in August while inventory drops
The latest report from the Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw record-high sales in August, driven by the condo market.
-
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
-
Suspicious person forces lockdown at northeast Calgary school
Students at a northeast Calgary school were forced to lock down inside the building after a report of a suspicious person on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
MPI reverses plan to issue driver licences without road test during strike
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is walking back its plan to allow drivers to get a driver's licence without doing a road test amid an ongoing strike.
-
'Still don't have all the answers': Trial for Headlingley Correctional Centre death begins
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
Green composting bins could come to Winnipeg homeowners
Homeowners could have a green cart added to the curb as well as an additional annual fee, in order to divert fruit, vegetables, and meat from the trash.
Vancouver
-
Massive pink salmon run leading to 'rampant illegal fishing' in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, DFO says
Enforcement officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada say they are seeing "rampant illegal fishing" in Indian Arm as anglers look to take advantage of a massive pink salmon run.
-
B.C. housing minister 'disappointed' by City of Prince George plan to dismantle homeless camp
B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says he's "disappointed" that the City of Prince George is shutting down a homeless camp in a city park, but the city says the move is necessary after the situation in the camp "deteriorated significantly" in August.
-
Two key fires in Okanagan, B.C., are under control, but winds pose challenge to north
Two of the three fires making up a devastating wildfire complex that destroyed almost 200 homes around Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Interior are now under control.
Edmonton
-
Skateboarder in critical condition after central Edmonton hit-and-run
A woman on a skateboard was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Edmonton Thursday night.
-
170 Street pedestrian bridge now open to public
The new pedestrian bridge linking West Edmonton Mall and Misericordia Hospital is finally complete and open.
-
Both Hermitage fires were arsons, fire investigators rule
The second of two recent fires in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood has been confirmed to be a case of arson.