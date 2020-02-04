TORONTO -- A digital art show bound for Toronto promises to encircle audiences in the work of Vincent van Gogh.

Producers say "Immersive Van Gogh" will offer "an all-encompassing experience of art, light, sound, movement and imagination."

It comes from the same folks behind a similar show at the Atelier Des Lumieres in Paris, where massive digital projections surrounded visitors with the Dutch painter's works.

Producers says the Toronto exhibit will take over a five-storey, 17,000 cubic metre warehouse and feature many of van Gogh's most-known pieces, including 1885's "The Potato Eaters," 1888's "Sunflowers," 1889's "Starry Night," and 1889's "The Bedroom."

The exhibit premieres May 1. Tickets go on sale Friday at vangoghexhibit.ca.

General admission tickets start at $39.99.