Toronto implements first phase of its High Park car-free plan
The way people access and get around Toronto’s largest public park is changing.
Starting today, the City of Toronto has begun implementing the first phase of its High Park Movement Strategy (HPMS), which aims to “improve safety, accessibility and the park’s natural environment.”
Some of the most notable changes, which will go into effect on Saturday, will include making The West Road and parts of Colborne Lodge Drive, south of Grenadier Café, car-free at all times as well as moving the park’s main vehicle entrance at Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard. This change means that visitor vehicles will no longer be allowed to enter High Park at Bloor Street West.
Drivers will also now only be allowed to drive in the 400-acre park on weekdays, not including holidays. They will, however, still be able to access High Park at all times for the Children’s Garden, at Colborne Lodge Drive, and the Spring Road parking lot.
Public parking spaces in the park are also being reduced by about 50 per cent. To compensate, designated pick-up/drop-off spaces are being added near main destinations.
Further, new dedicated bike lanes are also being added to Centre Road and Colborne Lodge Drive as well as improved pavement markings and signage to pedestrian crossing areas.
Launched in 2021, the Toronto City Council-approved HPMS is essentially a continuation of the closure of High Park to vehicles on weekends and stat holidays, which began in March 2020.
The strategy, which the city said is “informed by extensive research and analysis, including traffic and parking studies and feedback gathered through a multi-phase engagement process that reached more than 10,000 participants,” is part of a long-term plan to close the entire, 400-acre green space to vehicles.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
US$1.05-billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
Giant lottery jackpots have become far more common, with five prizes topping US$1 billion since 2021 -- and one jackpot reaching $2.04 billion in 2022. The massive prizes are due in part to chance, but it's not all happenstance.
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters Monday sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers.
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
WATCH | U.S. driver almost hits a pedestrian when SUV goes airborne
Video captured by a family driving on a highway in Boston, Mass., shows the moment a person behind the wheel of a black Lexus started 'driving erratically,' before almost hitting a pedestrian on July 23.
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry
Dog meat consumption is a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula and has long been viewed as a source of stamina on hot summer days. It's neither explicitly banned nor legalized in South Korea, but more and more people want it prohibited.
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
Montreal
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
Montreal's new light-rail transit system shut down unexpectedly this morning on its first full day of operation. The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched today for paying customers after more than 120,000 people rode the system for free over the weekend.
-
Gas prices rise: Here's where you'll get the cheapest gas in the Montreal area
Montrealers are paying the most at the pump they have in just under a year as gas prices have risen to the highest they've been in 2023.
-
Quebec trucking company ordered to reinstate driver fired for drinking and driving
A Quebec trucking company has been ordered to reinstate a driver who was fired after she drank at least nine beers before she lost control of her truck on a Pennsylvania highway. Labour arbitrator Huguette April says the driver's drinking was from alcoholism -- a disability -- and that trucking company Groupe Robert should have made a reasonable accommodation for her.
London
-
Huron OPP request public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
Police in Huron County are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint over the weekend in Exeter, Ont.
-
-
Police say driver 'tried to mow down pedestrians'
According to police, a man pulled up into a city park and 'began attempting to annoy a homeless encampment by blasting his horn for several minutes.'
Kitchener
-
20-year-old killed in Friday crash in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have released new details about a serious crash on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener man dies after falling from Mount Nemo in Burlington
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.
-
Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspect
Waterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
One extricated in serious Highway 11 crash near North Bay
Emergency crews were called to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 north of North Bay on Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service in Ottawa today
OC Transpo will provide more information about the timeline for the return of light-rail transit service in Ottawa today, as commuters kick off a third week riding the R1 replacement bus service instead of the O-Train.
-
Woman facing manslaughter charge in Gatineau, Que.'s 2nd homicide of 2023
A 46-year-old woman is facing a manslaughter charge in Gatineau's second homicide of 2023.
-
Ottawa Public Health investigating possibly harmful algae at Mooney's Bay Beach
Mooney's Bay Beach is closed Monday as Ottawa Public Health investigates an algal bloom there.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy starts hiring for battery plant ‘launch team’
NextStar Energy kicked off the hiring process Monday for the 130 new employees to form the Windsor battery plant’s ‘launch team.’
-
Single vehicle rollover closes Highway 3 in LaSalle
One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a crash Monday morning.
-
Report on future of curling in Windsor to go before council next week
A report recommending the City of Windsor relocate its curling club to the WFCU Centre is going before council next week.
Barrie
-
Photo radar is en route to Barrie
Barrie and LAS have signed an agreement to begin a partnership with an automated speed enforcement (ASE) program in designated safety zones.
-
Cruiser struck while responding to call in Barrie
A police investigation determined the cruiser was forced to travel into the westbound lane of Georgian Drive because the vehicle failed to give way to the police car as it attempted to pass by.
-
Health unit lifts swimming advisory at Orillia beach
A swimming advisory at an Orillia beach has been lifted.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Dissenting N.B. Tories fail first step to oust Premier Blaine Higgs as party leader
The president of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party says a push for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs hasn't overcome the first hurdle.
-
Landmark 80-year-old church in Nova Scotia bought by 2 Acadian groups
A large, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia that was facing demolition has been sold.
Calgary
-
Calgary medical clinic faces deadline on plan to charge fees for faster doctor access
The Alberta government says it wants an answer today from a Calgary medical clinic about its plan to charge membership fees for faster access to a family doctor.
-
‘Toast to the one and only Nick Petros’: Founder of iconic Calgary restaurant passes away
The founder of a popular Calgary restaurant has died.
-
Calgary police warn of new twist in frequently used scam
Calgary police are warning citizens about a new twist in a popular scam used to bilk victims out of thousands of dollars.
Winnipeg
-
Protestors bring calls for landfill search to World Police and Fire Games
A group of protestors demanding a search for the remains of two murdered Indigenous women brought their calls to the World Police and Fire Games.
-
Motorcycle driver killed in crash with tractor: RCMP
A motorcycle driver from Winnipeg died on Friday following a crash with a farm tractor on Highway 8.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. lawyer faces 6th suspension of his 36-year career for working while under a ban
A B.C. lawyer is facing a three-month suspension and a hefty fine over his failure to comply with a previous ban on his practice.
-
Multiple people hospitalized after fatal collision in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant: police
First responders flooded Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood early Monday morning following a fatal collision.
-
Edmonton
-
Death of missing Alberta woman a homicide: police
Police say the death of a missing Alberta woman is a homicide.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital from Acheson crash, Highway 16 reopened
A crash west of Edmonton Monday morning involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, police say.
-
Vehicle crossed centre line before fatal crash near Blackfalds: RCMP
A 48-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Red Deer County Sunday evening.