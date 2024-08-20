TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto house where Meghan Markle lived for sale

    A Toronto house once rented by actor Meghan Markle is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Freeman Real Estate Ltd. MANDATORY CREDIT A Toronto house once rented by actor Meghan Markle is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Freeman Real Estate Ltd. MANDATORY CREDIT
    Share

    The Toronto house where Meghan Markle lived is on sale for $1.89 million.

    The two-storey, three-bedroom house is located in Toronto’s Seaton Village neighbourhood, near Bathurst Street and Dupont Avenue. The Duchess of Sussex rented the property for at least two years.

    Markle, originally from Los Angeles, lived part-time in Toronto since 2011 while she was filming the show “Suits.”

    The property was previously sold in January of 2018 for $1.6 million to an unknown buyer.

    CTV News Toronto has reached out to the property’s listing agent, but has not yet received a response.

    The house is described as having “elegant” high-end finishes and appears to be recently renovated. It also includes a double-car garage equipped with a Tesla charger and the option to potentially build a laneway house.

    Prince Harry and Markle got married in 2018, but stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. They now reside in California with their children.

    With files from The Canadian Press

