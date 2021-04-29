TORONTO -- A Toronto hospital had to transfer a small number of coronavirus patients to other hospitals due to concerns about a lack of oxygen supply for all patients battling the deadly disease.

On Thursday, Michael Garron Hospital released a statement saying it identified “potential risks to its oxygen supply” early this morning due to the high volume of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen at the hospital.

“MGH proactively reached out to hospital partners and the GTA Incident Management System (IMS) Command table to transfer a small number of patients. The hospital also brought on additional temporary oxygen capacity, so that all patients requiring oxygen in the hospital have what they need, and no patients are at risk,” Mark Fam, vice president of Programs said in a statement.

MGH told the Star seven patients had to be transferred to either Sunnybrook or St. Michael’s Hospital.

MGH has at least 19 ICU beds, according to its website.

Fam said the hospital is taking additional precautionary measures to preserve oxygen supply while working to expand oxygen capacity.

“Some of these measures include cancelling surgical cases and diverting some ambulances today to reduce the demand for oxygen in the hospital,” he said.

The oxygen supply concerns come as India is making headlines for daily COVID-19 cases in the hundreds of thousands and its hospitals running out of oxygen to treat all patients.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who also sits on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, told CP24 that Ontario will not experience the same issue as India.

“That’s not an issue in Ontario or anywhere else in Canada. Awful to watch what’s happening in India...Support and love and love and support to our Indian friends and colleagues but we won’t have those issues in Ontario,” Bogoch said Thursday morning.

Although Ontario continues to see heightened COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the province appears to be showing early signs of improvement as Ontario’s seven-day rolling average of new cases hit 3,810 today, down from 4,176 a week ago.

Yesterday, a total of 2,248 people were hospitalized in Ontario due to the virus, down from 2,281 the previous day.

Of those hospitalized, 884 were in intensive care units and 620 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Earlier this month, a senior Ontario Health official said triage protocols could be activated if patients in ICU surpass 900.

Last week, Ontario’s top doctor ordered all hospitals to halt all non-emergent surgeries and non-urgent procedures immediately to cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients.

Ontario released its latest pandemic modelling data today and said there are more than 257,500 surgeries in backlog across the province and clearing the backlog will be an ‘enormous challenge.’