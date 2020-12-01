TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning that a blast of winter weather is expected to hit parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

The federal agency’s statement predicts that parts of York and Durham Region, as well as Halton and Peel Regions could see about five to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

The City of Toronto, which is not under the special weather statement, is expected to get two centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

“This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec today into Wednesday,” the weather agency said on Tuesday.

“Precipitation associated with this low pressure system is expected to move east of the area Wednesday afternoon or evening.”

The agency said that motorists in the northern parts of the GTA, including Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge, Beaverton and Caledon, should be prepared for winter driving conditions.