Toronto gas station attendant, owner warn of 'drive-off' fuel theft amid record prices

The theft of tanks of gasoline appears to be rising in tandem with pump price increases.

The owner of a number of west Toronto gas stations, who did not want the locations identified, figures "drive off" thefts have doubled in recent weeks.

Jenish Patel, an attendant at a station near Dundas Street West and Kipling Avenue, said they noticed a change after a 10 cent hike over the weekend.

Since last Wednesday, the cost of gas in Ontario has jumped 24 cents per litre to record-breaking gas prices. Prices are expected to soar at least another 10 cents this week, pushing prices at the pump closer to $2 per litre.

"People have started complaining," Patel says. "Drive offs are happening often and in huge amounts. Let's say $200 bucks last night."

It can be a crime that's hard to watch for owners and gas station workers.

"I get scared," Patel said. "Even being so attentive, I don't want people to drive off, particularly on my shift."

Patel isn't sure making pre-paying for gas mandatory would work.

A number of Ontario politicians have attempted to legislate pre-payment through private members' bills dating back at least a decade. Their aim has been to prevent injury or death for gas station workers who might chase after thieves.

The Ontario Convenience Stores Association and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police have backed a recent move by Progressive Conservative MPP Deepak Anand.

In November, the groups asked the government to endorse Bill 321 ahead of the provincial election in June.