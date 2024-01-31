Toronto Gardiner Expressway lanes reopen after fallen debris

All lanes on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway have reopened after a messy morning commute caused by debris on the road.

Toronto police said Wednesday morning that lanes between Islington Avenue to Kipling Avenue had been closed..

According to police, there were reports of large rocks and concrete slabs on the roadway. Investigators say they received reports that a dump truck may have spilled asphalt earlier this morning, but this has yet to be confirmed.

City crews were called to the scene to clear the mess. No injuries were reported.