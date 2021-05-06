TORONTO -- Organizers of the Toronto International Film Festival say they're sticking with a hybrid model as they plan for September.

In an email outlining this year's press accreditation process, organizers say they hope to offer both digital and in-person screenings at the fest.

TIFF experimented with that format last year when health authorities restricted gathering sizes to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

TIFF offered a dramatically scaled-down film slate, public screenings at a reduced capacity and drive-in shows for a select number of titles.

Some TIFF films were available for public ticketholders to stream at home.

Media representatives for the festival declined to offer further details on their plan for 2021. TIFF runs Sept. 9 to 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.