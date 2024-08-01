Toronto man accused of terrorist activities in the GTA makes court appearance

TORONTO
    One of two Toronto men accused of planning a “serious violent attack” in the city for ISIS appeared in court Thursday.

    Mostafa Eldidi, 26, and his father, Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, are facing six terror-related charges altogether in connection with the alleged plot.

    The younger Eldidi made his court appearance virtually and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

    His father is set to appear before the court at 2:30 p.m.

    The RCMP, which announced the charges against the two men on Wednesday, said an Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) became aware of the threat in early July.

    The pair was arrested by an emergency response team at a hotel room in Richmond Hill on July 28 after the men allegedly acquired an axe and a machete.

    Prosecutors allege in court documents that the father and son knowingly facilitated a terrorist activity and were knowingly helping the Islamic State enhance its ability to carry out terrorist activity.

    The documents also allege the two were conspiring to commit murder for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with the Islamic State.

    Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi is separately charged with committing an aggravated assault outside of Canada for the benefit of the Islamic State in June of 2015.

    The scope of the suspects’ alleged terrorist plot remains unclear. However, police said while they believe the extent of the planned attack was “small,” it was also very “real.”

