Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation to Romania “felt he’d run out of options” and “must have been very desperate” when he made the fatal decision to flee with his wife and two young children to the United States on the frigid St. Lawrence River, says his lawyer.
On Tuesday afternoon, immigration lawyer Peter Ivanyi told CTV News Toronto that his clients, Florin and Monalisa Iordache, were scheduled to report to Pearson International Airport on March 29 for removal from the country.
Ivanyi said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had purchased plane tickets for the two Romanian nationals and their two children – two-year-old daughter, Evelyn, and one-and-a-half year-old son, Eylen – but the family never showed up for their flight.
It should be noted that Evelyn and Eylen, who were both born in Canada and are Canadian citizens, were not part of the deportation order. Ivanyi, who said that he was unaware of his clients’ plans, said he believes the tickets for the children were bought to “make sure the parents were deported.”
Ivanyi said he’d been assisting Florin and Monalisa since 2018 with their immigration process and an appeal at the federal court had been filed last month against the couple’s most recent rejection to stay in Canada.
The family’s immigration lawyer explained that IRCC had recently rejected his clients’ pre-removal risk assessment, a request to suspend their deportation to attendone of their children's upcoming appointment with a neurologist at the Hospital for Sick Children.
“And so, when immigration said ‘no, you have to get on that airplane on March 29,’ I'm sure this was front and centre of (Florin’s) mind, saying ‘I can't, I got to go someplace where at least I can temporarily get my kids what they need’ and he didn't believe that he can get proper medical care for himself, let alone his children in Romania,” Ivanyi said.
“And he would be right. He wouldn't have been able to.”
Ivanyi went on to say that being sent back to Romania, a place where the Iordaches would have been discriminated against for their ethnicity, treated poorly, and not had the comforts of life they’d come to know in Canada, became a real possibility.
“And so I think (Florin) felt that for the sake and best interests of his kids, two Canadian kids, he was left with no other option, but I can tell you that he'd exhausted pretty much every option in Canada to remain,” he said, adding Florin seemed to be worn down with a very heavy weight on his shoulders.
Ivanyi said the young father never spoke about himself. His only concern was the needs of his two young children.
Eylen Iordache, left, along with his sister Evelyn, and father Florin drowned in the St. Lawrence River late last week after attempting to cross illegally into the U.S. The children's mother Monalisa, not pictured, also perished in the frigid water. (Florin Iordache Facebook photos)
Last Friday afternoon, Ivanyi said he got an inkling that something might have happened to the family when a member of the Roma community contacted him to let him know they believed his clients were among the eight migrants who had drowned crossing the border illegally at Akwesasne Mohawk Nation, which is roughly 130 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
Police confirmed this over the weekend. They said Florin was found with two Canadian passports in his possession: one for a two-year-old child and another for a one-year-old infant.
Police in India told The Canadian Press that the four members of a family from Gujarat province – 50-year-old Praveenbhai Chaudhari; his wife Dakshaben, 45; son Meet, 20; and 23-year-old daughter, Vidhi – were also pulled from the river while trying to enter the U.S. illegally at Akwasasne.
The Chaudharis had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa for the last two months, Achal Tyagi, superintendent of police for the city of Mehsana, said. It is not known where they had been staying in Canada.
The two families died less than a week after Canada and the United States amended the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), which prevents people in either country from crossing the border and making a refugee claim.
Migrant Workers Alliance for Change held a protest Tuesday outside the North York office of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in response to the eight migrants’ deaths.
On Tuesday afternoon, Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC) held a protest outside the North York office of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in response to the eight migrants’ deaths.
During the rally, organizers delivered a petition that calls for an end to STCA, which came into effect in December 2004 to better manage the flow of refugee claimants at the shared land border, but was recently modified following a notable influx of asylum seekers.
Protesters also called for permanent resident status for all migrants.
"We've been saying for years this agreement kills people,” Syed Hussan, MWAC’s executive director, said during the rally.
"Today we delivered the voices of 7,000 people. We put up the photos of people who died so the government can see the impact of their decisions."
One of the speakers, David Copzaru, is also a Roma refugee from Romania.
"I was shocked and my heart was screaming because we came here to be protected," he told the crowd.
“We are not treated as humans in Romania and across Europe because our colour and because our language. And because we are Roma, we are gypsy, we are not accepted as a human beings."
The Office of the Minister of Public Safety, in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto late Tuesday afternoon, called the news of the migrant deaths at Akwasasne “heartbreaking.”
“At this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts are with the loved ones of those lost,” spokesperson Alexander Cohen wrote.
“The Akwesasne Mohawk Police, assisted by the Canadian Coast Guard and Sûreté du Québec, are conducting an investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, it’s important not to make assumptions on a difficult and complex situation until all the facts are known.”
Cohen went on to say that Canada is a “global leader in refugee resettlement, and consistently ranks among the top countries in the world for welcoming refugees” and has made a recent commitment to welcome 15,000 migrants from the Americas “while bolstering safe, regular pathways as an alternative to irregular migration.”
“It’s important to remember that these tragic stories do not start at the Canada-U.S. border. Irregular migration presents immense dangers, from the moment someone leaves their home country and all throughout their journey. These risks are compounded by human smugglers, who take advantage of vulnerable people,” he said.
“Our government will continue to promote safe, legal and regular pathways that allow the world’s most vulnerable to build new lives in Canada."
Florin and Monalisa Iordache are seen in this undated photograph provided to CTV News.
In a statement provided also to CTV News Toronto, IRCC said it is “incredibly saddened by the recent deaths near Cornwall Island.”
“Our condolences go out to the families of the deceased. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will continue working with partners and is monitoring the situation very closely,” wrote Spokesperson Stuart Isherwood.
“Due to privacy legislation, we cannot comment on specific cases.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, through the Embassy of Romania in Canada and the Consulate General in Montreal, said it is “following closely the incident which resulted in the death of several individuals in Akwesasne, near the border between the United States and Canada.”
“According to the latest data provided by the Embassy and the Consulate, the Canadian authorities have not confirmed yet the citizenship of some of the victims, only mentioning their names and the fact that the two deceased children had Canadian citizenship, as their Canadian passports were found with the father. The investigation is ongoing,” they wrote in an email to CP24.com.
“The Embassy of Romania to Canada and the Consulate General in Montreal continue the dialogue with the local competent authorities and stand ready to provide consular assistance, according to their competencies.”
Ivanyi, meanwhile, said the sadness he initially felt about the loss of his clients has now turned to anger that their deportation was actually ordered.
Nonetheless, he said he’s glad that that the immigration challenges families go through are being talked about.
“It’s not necessarily just this family, but the process of, oh, somebody would be willing to cross a border illegally. They must have a reason to do so. That's not talked about,” he said, adding the focus is often on how people fail to obey immigration laws, instead of the motivations they have for their family’s safety and security.
“So I'm glad that people are showing respect for Florin and his family, for the kids. I'm sure the family will come to appreciate it at some point.”
Ivanyi said it’s his hope that in the long run telling the Iordaches’ story will “bring about some positive change, as opposed to the negative change that we've seen most recently, with you know, Trudeau’s decisions, so I hope something good comes out of this.”
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services are currently searching for 30-year-old Casey Oakes, of Akwesasne, who is wanted in connection with this case. Investigators said Oakes’ boat was located near the spot where the bodies of the eight migrants were pulled from the river.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Toronto’s Allison Hurst.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
How a team of U.S. and Canadian surgeons try to repair faces shattered by war in Ukraine
Launched in 1996 by Canadian doctor Peter Adamson, Face the Future works across the globe -- focusing on delicate reconstructive surgery. The foundation's work included Russia until recently, but its efforts quickly pivoted to Ukraine after the full-scale war began.
Lithium levels in tap water drunk during pregnancy linked to higher chance of children being diagnosed with autism
The level of lithium in a pregnant woman’s household’s tap water may correlate to a higher chance of their infant being diagnosed with autism, according to a new study looking at how this environmental factor may impact the prevalence of the neurological difference.
Montreal
-
Romanian family's dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne
A Romanian family who had hoped to build a life near Toronto with their two Canadian-born children saw their dreams end tragically in the frigid waters off Akwesasne, Que., after fleeing a deportation order.
-
Quebec looks to share mental health information with police following death of SQ officer
The Legault government is following up on a demand from police officers to share information about the mental state of people released from custody following the death of a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) sergeant in Louiseville last week.
-
Quebec calls on SAAQ to put the brakes on facial recognition project 'until further notice'
After the troubled launch of its new online portal, Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbualt is calling on the automobile insurance board to put the brakes on a facial recognition project.
London
-
Council pauses police board appointment for a revote— but will anything change?
A pre-emotive motion by Mayor Josh Morgan and a pair of councillors headed off one divisive debate — but has prompted another.
-
London police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ at disturbance call
London police found ‘potentially hazardous materials and equipment’ inside a home on Commissioners Road Tuesday while making an arrest in a drug and weapons investigation.
-
Some CAMI plant workers in Ingersoll are struggling to make ends meet. Here’s why:
A program to help support CAMI workers during slow-downs is stalling, leaving some struggling to make ends meet and others stepping up to help.
Kitchener
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
-
OPP investigating death at Woodstock ONroute
Ontario Provincial Police say Monday’s closure of an ONroute, west of Woodstock, was due to a death investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Incident in Wikwemikong under control, police say
An incident in Wikwemikong First Nation is under control, police in the community said Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Hydro Ottawa preparing for 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Vote on $13M grant for proposed Ottawa airport hotel ends in tie; here's what happens next
A vote at the Finance and Corportate Services Committee on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie, meaning it will rise to council for consideration.
-
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Windsor
-
Kingsville man in Easter Bunny costume 'heartbroken' after police interaction at public park
A Kingsville man dressed up as the Easter Bunny is “miffed” about a recent interaction with police at a public park in Kingsville which outed him as “not the real Easter Bunny.”
-
Windsor mother fears daughter with learning disability is falling behind in school
A Windsor mother is calling on the school board to address her daughter’s learning disability.
-
WECHU still waiting on federal approval to open SafePoint
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to wait for the required federal approval before opening the SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site at 101 Wyandotte Street East.
Barrie
-
Dozens of residents gather at police headquarters after youths terrorize their Barrie neighbourhood
Residents of a south-end Barrie neighbourhood claiming to be terrorized by a group of youths will attend a special meeting Tuesday at Barrie police headquarters to voice their concerns and demand action.
-
Orillia woman's daughter attends murder trial of accused ex-boyfriend
The trial of Orillia man Rob Sampson, accused of first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Reid, continued Tuesday with the victim's daughter closely watching the proceedings.
-
Up to 50mm of rainfall forecast for Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas
Environment Canada says the rain will be heavy at times, with up to 50 millimetres starting Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and continuing through to Wednesday evening.
Atlantic
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary real estate agent's licences revoked for misleading customers and fraud
A Calgary real estate agent, who was suspended on suspicion of illegal activity more than two years ago, has now had their licences revoked by the Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA).
Winnipeg
-
'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
Late-season Colorado Low bringing winter wallop to southern Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing itself for an expected winter wallop as a late-season Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility to southern Manitoba.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Vancouver
-
'They don't seem to care': workers call out Vancouver cleaning company for delayed wages
Three former contractors of the Vancouver-based 'Scrubbi' are speaking out on the company's payment practices.
-
Questions about new housing plan at B.C. mayors' summit
The premier's proposal for sweeping changes to zoning in order to allow increased housing supply density was the hot topic at a special summit organized by B.C.'s mayors to discuss housing challenges.
-
Man charged after northern B.C. investigation finds branded cocaine brick
The alleged owner of a one-kilogram brick of cocaine with the word "BOSS" imprinted in it has been charged with drug trafficking, police announced Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers seize backyard chicken after legal battle with homeowner
Ivan Dacko fought hard to keep his backyard chickens – even choosing to sit in jail for a few days – but his last egg-laying hen has been plucked from his home.
-
Frustration as municipalities left to pick up tab for RCMP pay increase negotiated by Ottawa
Alberta municipalities are upset after they were left to cover the retroactive pay raise RCMP officers received following negotiations they were not involved in.
-
Woman rescued from Safeway ceiling after she lit 2 fires: EPS
A Safeway store on Whyte Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a person lit two small fires in the store's ceiling.