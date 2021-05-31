TORONTO -- A Toronto doctor has been charged after police say he allegedly committed indecent acts towards young girls.

According to investigators, a man allegedly committed multiple indecent acts, mostly in the area of the Beaches, between June 24, 2019 and May 17, 2021.

One such incident occurred on August 31 in the area of Queen Street East and Hammersmith avenues, police said.

According to police, the man allegedly followed young females with his car, a white four-door Jeep. Police said the man often called the females over while exposing himself or committing indecent acts on himself.

On May 26, police placed Toronto resident Armen Parajian, 37 under arrest and charged him with two counts of committing an indecent act with intent to insult or offend another, four counts of harassment by the repeated following of another person, and eight counts of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

The charges have not been proven in court, which is scheduled to take place in June.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Parajian is a licensed physician in the Toronto area.

According to the CPSO’s website, Parajian practiced primarily at the Durham Regional Cancer Center.

“The College has just learned about the allegations against Dr. Parajian,” a spokesperson for CPSO told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

“We are working with the Court to understand the full details of the charges and whether any conditions of bail were set. We are limited in what we can share at this point, however we will continue to share as much information with the public as permitted under the Regulated Health Professions Act as we move forward.”

Police are concerned there may be other victims and ask that anyone who has information relating to this investigation contact Detective Constable Greg Yan at 10779@tps.ca or 416-808-5507.