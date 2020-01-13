TORONTO -- A Toronto doctor is accused of sexually assaulting a female patient during a physical examination last month.

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service received a complaint regarding a sexual assault in the area of Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East on Dec. 20, 2019.

According to officers, a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted inside a doctor’s office at the time.

The accused, identified by police publicly on Monday as 58-year-old Gary Rosenthal, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2019.

An image of Rosenthal was released by investigators on Monday as well.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).