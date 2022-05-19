Toronto Councillor Ana Bailão not seeking re-election in October

Toronto City Councillor Ana Bailão will not be seeking re-election in the fall.

The Ward 9 - Davenport councillor and deputy mayor announced on Thursday that she is leaving office after serving for 12 years and three terms.

“I think it's just an opportunity to do something in a different way and bring renewal to City Hall as well and be able to serve and contribute to the city but in a certain way,” she told CP24 Thursday morning.

“I’m proud of the work that we've done to bring affordable housing to the forefront of the city's agenda. Very proud of the work that I've done locally in my community and I think after 12 years, I need to find different ways to contribute,” she added.

Bailão has served on city council since 2010 and will continue her position until a new councillor is elected in October.

Bailão is also the city’s housing advocate and serves on the boards of the Toronto Community Housing Corporation and CreateTO, which manages all of the city’s real estate assets.

She says her work in housing advocacy stemmed from being a young immigrant to Canada and understanding how safe and stable housing is the foundation for a successful and prosperous life in the country.

Mayor John Tory says Bailão has been a key member of his administration and a champion for housing.

"I will miss her here at City Hall but I am confident she will do great things in whatever she decides to do next. And I hope we will one day see her again in politics - we need more people like Ana Bailão in public life. No matter what, I know she will always be a strong advocate for getting housing built," Tory wrote in a statement on Thursday.

While reflecting on her time in office Bailão says it was challenging but extremely rewarding to serve her community.

“...This is a huge, huge privilege and honour. You have such special moments that when you see in somebody's eyes, in some of the conversations, the way that you can impact their lives, it is so rewarding.”

Bailão says she’s not sure what she’ll embark on next and that her work in politics may not be over.

“Right now I'm looking to see if I can, you know, contribute in the private world, but I never say never. Again, it's not about the position, it's how you can impact change and affect change. And especially in the areas that I'm very passionate, like housing, you can impact change in all three orders of government, nonprofit, private sector, because you need everybody, really, to deal with this issue,” she said.

Toronto’s municipal election is set for Oct. 24, 2022.