Toronto could get its biggest snowfall of the season today amid 'hazardous' Ontario storm

A storm warning has been issued ahead of another blast of winter weather that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow in southern Ontario and disrupt weekend travel plans.

Environment Canada initially issued a watch on Thursday morning ahead of a storm that is expected to “bring heavy snow and strong winds,” but later upgraded the advisory to a warning.

According to the weather agency, the snow will begin Friday evening and quickly become heavy. The heavy snow, in combination with strong easterly winds, is expected to create “hazardous” conditions.

Snow is expected to continue falling into Saturday morning, Environment Canada said.

In total, the Texas low is expected to bring 15 to 25 cm of snow to a “large swath of southern Ontario.”

Toronto, York Region, Durham Region, Halton Region, Peel Region, Hamilton, Kingston, Peterborough, and Waterloo are some of the locations affected by the winter storm warning.

⚠️ Winter storm watches and special weather statements have been issued for tomorrow's storm!

❄️ Hazardous driving conditions are expected with rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow.

Hazardous driving conditions are expected with rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow.

According to The Weather Network, this "high-impact winter storm" has the potential to be the biggest snowfall of the season for the Greater Toronto Area.

The first storm of March in southern Ontario will come just days after the region with a blast of winter weather to start the week.

A winter storm dumped up to 10 cm of snow in Toronto on Monday. Heavy blowing snow hammered Toronto and swept through southern Ontario with a messy mix of rain, snow, and ice pellets.