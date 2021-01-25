TORONTO -- A winter weather travel advisory is now in effect for the GTA as a winter storm bears down on the city.

In a weather advisory issued Monday night, Environment Canada said snowfall amounts between five and 10 cm could hit the city on Tuesday, with as much as 15 cm possible in some areas.

“Snow heavy at times will affect areas near the west end of Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said in its advisory. “Easterly flow over the relatively warm waters of Lake Ontario along with higher terrain will help to locally boost snowfall amounts.”

The highest snowfall amounts are expected over the western portion of the city.

“Rapidly accumulating snow may make travel difficult,” Environment Canada warned. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic.”

West of Toronto, a snowfall warning is in effect for Peel Region, including Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, and Milton. Snowfall amounts of around 15 cm are expected in those areas.

The snow is expected to start falling Tuesday morning and continue through Tuesday night.

A high of 0 C is expected Tuesday. The wind chill is expected to make it feel more like -10 in the morning. The temperature is expected to dip down to – 13 C Tuesday night before rising to a high of 3 C on Wednesday.