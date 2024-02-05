Toronto cop accused of chasing female officer, watching porn at work: tribunal
A Toronto Police officer is facing disciplinary proceedings amid allegations that he watched pornography in his squad car, shared pictures of naked women with colleagues, and chased a female officer using “grabbing motions” with his hands, according to disciplinary tribunal documents obtained by CTV News.
Const. James Bragg of the Toronto Police Service is facing four counts of discreditable conduct and two counts of insubordination in relation to alleged incidents dating back to 2022.
In the first incident detailed in the documents, alleged to have taken place in late 2022, Bragg is said to have watched pornographic videos while in the passenger seat of a police cruiser.
“While PC Y was utilizing the workstation of the scout car, you were seated in the passenger seat and watching pornography on your personal cell phone,” the document states.
“This conduct made PC Y feel uncomfortable because of the conduct itself, and because you were the senior officer,” it continues.
In another case, Bragg is alleged to have shown another officer a picture of a naked woman on his cell phone, before asking the colleague if they “liked” it.
“On other occasions you made inappropriate and sexually charged comments towards PC Z,” another statement of particulars filed in the proceedings states. “PC Z asked you to never speak like that again, but you continued to talk in this manner.”
In another alleged incident, in March 2023, Bragg was reportedly off-duty and out for drinks with other officers when he inappropriately touched and chased a female colleague.
“Towards the end of the evening, as you and members of your platoon were walking to a karaoke bar, PC X was getting a piggyback by another member. At this time, you kicked PC X in her buttocks and then slapped her buttocks with your hand,” the document states.
“PC X jumped down from the piggy back and began to run, and you chased after her using grabbing motions with your hands. It was only when another member of your platoon yelled at you to stop that you finally stopped,” it continues.
The case comes not long after a 2022 report by Deloitte that found harassment was a widespread issue within the Toronto Police Service, a claim that has been echoed by adjudicators for the tribunal.
Lawyer Angelo Sciacca, who has represented complainants in other cases of alleged sexual harassment at the Toronto Police, said the new set of allegations, levied only year and a half after the service publicly it had a systemic problem, is reason for concern.
“The fact that it’s still occurring is troubling,” he said. “There’s a culture of policing that has not changed. It’s been pervasive for some time,” he said.
At the time of Deloitte Report’s release, then-Chief Ramer said the force would take the information to heart on a systemic basis, but that individual officers would not be pursued using the data generated in the surveys.
When reached for comment, Toronto police did not provide a comment specific to Bragg’s case, but said it encouraged anyone who wished to make a complaint about sexual harassment on the job to come forward, even through a newly created anonymous tip line, “so that it may be addressed immediately.”
“All information received by Professional Standards is thoroughly reviewed and/or investigated and if necessary, brought to disciplinary process and reported to the Board,” spokesperson Devika Deonarine said in a statement.
Deonarine also said the service is taking action to address the recommendations in the Deloitte Reportand has developed ongoing action items as part of its recently released Equity Strategy.
The efforts are making a difference, said Toronto Police Association president Jon Reid in a statement.
“With this case before the tribunal we won’t comment on it specifically, however, we can share that generally speaking we are seeing a positive shift in organizational culture when it comes to workplace harassment,” Reid said.
“As newer members join the organization, we are seeing less tolerance and a greater inclination to speak up when people act inappropriately. We will continue to support our members through these processes,” Reid said.
