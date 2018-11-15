

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Drivers in the Toronto area could be in for a rough commute home Thursday evening as snow moves into the region.

A winter travel advisory has been issued for Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington, Oakville, and the regions of York and Durham.

Environmente Canada is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snowfall between Thursday evening and Friday morning and says most of the snow is expected to fall on Thursday night.

“Snow associated with a deepening low pressure system moving up along the eastern seaboard of the United States will reach southern Ontario later this afternoon,” the national weather agency's advisory reads.

This snowfall may have major impacts on the commute this evening as well as the commute Friday morning. Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination. This is the largest snowfall event so far this season, and the first significant snowfall for many parts of the golden horseshoe.”

With the city’s first major dumping of snow on the horizon, Mayor John Tory unveiled a $90 million plan to combat the messy winter months.

Tory said that the money has been set aside for clearing snow from sidewalks, roads, and bike lanes, and enlisting up to 1,500 personnel to respond around the clock during winter storms.

“From all the reports I have received, it is obvious that our crews are ready to battle the effects of winter,” he said at a news conference on Thursday, mere hours before the expected snowfall.

“Our staff has a plan to clear the roads, the sidewalks and the cycling routes as well as thousands of other routes and paths that people use.”

A total of 600 snow plows, 300 sidewalk plows, 200 salt trucks, 200 dump trucks and another 200 smaller trucks have been set aside for the season.

New to this year’s winter plan, Tory said a designated meteorologist will be available 24/7 to monitor conditions, including when city-owned roads begin to freeze and are at risk of damage or danger.

“Crews are ready to battle the effects of winter,” he said.

Thursday’s snowfall is expected to trickle into Friday, Environment Canada said, where it will become mixed with rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Toronto will see a high of 1 C Thursday but in the morning, the temperature will feel like -9 with the wind chill.