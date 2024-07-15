TORONTO
    • Toronto Blue Jays select pitchers Yesavage, Stephen in MLB amateur draft

    East Carolina's Trey Yesavage (46) pitches during an NCAA Baseball game on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) East Carolina's Trey Yesavage (46) pitches during an NCAA Baseball game on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night with their first pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.

    The 6-foot-4 Yesavage, who plays with the East Carolina University Pirates and was named the American Athletic Conference's pitcher of the year, was grabbed 20th overall by the Jays.

    Yesavage's fastball has been clocked at 95 m.p.h. and peaks at 98, plus he has a low-80s spike curveball and a splitter with similar velocity.

    He is described as being more physical than athletic at 225 pounds. He will turn 21 later this month.

    With their second pick, and 59th overall, the Jays selected right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen of Mississippi State. The 21-year-old has four strong pitches and commands his mid-90 m.p.h. fastball extremely well, according to scouting reports.

    The 6-foot-4 Stephen was a reliever for Purdue as a freshman then became the Boilermaker's No. 1 starter as a sophomore. Following a strong summer in the Cape Cod League, he transferred to Mississippi State and has improved throughout the spring.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.

