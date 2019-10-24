CALGARY -- Toronto four-piece the Beaches will play at the Grey Cup kickoff show in Calgary next month.

The opening festivities will also feature the Calgary Stampede Showband and a young guest vocalist performing the national anthem.

Country star Keith Urban will take the stage for the previously announced halftime show.

The CFL regular season continues through Nov. 2 and the playoffs begin Nov. 10.

The 107th edition of the league's championship game will be played at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 24.

Canadian country music duo The Reklaws performed at last year's Grey Cup kickoff show in Edmonton.

The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 in the 2018 final. Canadian singer Alessia Cara headlined the halftime show.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.