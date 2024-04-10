Toronto-area teacher charged after allegedly sexually assaulting student in private lessons

A teacher in York region has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a student enrolled in private music lessons.

On Wednesday, York Regional Police Service announced it had arrested and charged a Richmond Hill man with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, and one count of sexual interference.

A news release issued by the service said the alleged assaults were carried out against a minor enrolled in both private lessons and a youth orchestra where he was an instructor.

It identified the accused as Tyler Resnick, 30.

At the time charges were laid, Resnick held a position as an arts teacher at Maple Leaf Public School in Newmarket, Ont., York Region District School Board confirmed. In a statement to CTV News Toronto, it said it had no reason to believe the charges involved a student at the school and that the teacher had been removed from the classroom.

The status of his employment with the board is not immediately clear.

“We know the charges are concerning for students and their families and the school community,” the statement reads. “Right now, our focus is on establishing supports for students and staff, including support through our social work and psychology teams.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that investigators have reason to believe there may be additional victims.

"York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," they said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071