Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2024

At exactly midnight on New Year’s Day, a couple from Brampton, Ont. welcomed one of the city’s first babies of 2024.

The baby girl, weighing eight pounds and six ounces, was born at Brampton Civic Hospital at exactly 00:00 a.m., officials said in a news release.

In the statement, William Osler Health System congratulated mother Guneet Jaur as well as all parents welcoming new additions to their family.

“Osler extends its best wishes and congratulations to the new parents and their family, and to all the families who are welcoming new babies at this special time.”

In York Region, baby Lucas was born at 12:14 a.m. at Southlake Regional Health Centre to Newmarket parents Reem and Bisher. The hospital confirmed both the baby and mother are doing well.

Scarborough Health Network confirmed on social media their first baby of 2024 was also born at 12:14 a.m.

Seventeen minutes later Mia, weighing seven pounds and 14 ounces, was the first baby born at Cortelluci Vaughan Hospital.

“We’re very grateful to everyone here,” Maple, Ont. parents Vic and Katie said in a statement. “Having the first baby of 2024 was really special.”

Just minutes later, a baby was born to another Brampton, Ont. couple at Etobicoke General Hospital at 12:32 a.m.

This couple from Brampton welcomed their new 2024 baby at Etobicoke General Hospital. (Photo provided by William Osler Health System)

Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital said its first baby, named Botelho, was born at 12:37 a.m.