TORONTO -- The mayors of Toronto and Montreal have placed a bet on the outcome of the NHL playoff series between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante say bragging rights at the next Big City Mayors' Caucus Meeting won't be the only thing at stake.

The mayor of the losing city will have to raise the winning team's flag at their City Hall.

Each mayor will be donating $500 to their local team's charity --MLSE Foundation for Toronto, and the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation -- and the mayor of the losing city will donate an additional $500 to the winning team's charity.

It’s the first time in 42 years that the @MapleLeafs and @CanadiensMTL have faced off in the @NHL playoffs.



Happy to have agreed to a bet with Montreal Mayor @Val_Plante!#GoLeafsGo pic.twitter.com/Ijo4jaCTFe — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 19, 2021

The losing city's mayor will also have to send some local food and beer to the winning mayor's office.

Tory says he's looking forward to enjoying some smoked meat sandwiches when the Leafs win, while Plante says she's looking forward to a peameal bacon sandwich when the Habs win.

Game 1 of the first-round series begins on Thursday night in Toronto.

The Canadiens and Maple Leafs, one of the oldest rivalries in the NHL, have not met in the post-season since 1979.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.