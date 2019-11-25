TORONTO -- It's the last day for Liberals hoping to lead Ontario's provincial party to throw their hats in the ring.

The deadline for candidates to enter the leadership race is set for 5 p.m.

Former cabinet ministers Steven Del Duca, Michael Coteau and Mitzie Hunter are in the leadership contest, as are former party candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo.

But experts say whoever wins will have their work cut out for them.

The Ontario Liberal party suffered the worst defeat in its history in 2018, losing official party status and prompting former premier and leader Kathleen Wynne to resign.

The party also finds itself deep in the red after taking on $10 million in debt to help fund their election campaign.