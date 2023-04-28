TMU student union suing former execs for alleged fraud, mismanagement totalling $250K

Students make their way around the renamed Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), formerly known as Ryerson University in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Toronto Metropolitan Students' Union is suing five former executives for alleged fraud and financial mismanagement resulting in $250,000 in losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Students make their way around the renamed Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), formerly known as Ryerson University in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Toronto Metropolitan Students' Union is suing five former executives for alleged fraud and financial mismanagement resulting in $250,000 in losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton