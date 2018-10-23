Timeline of the fall and rise of Patrick Brown
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown poses for a photo for supporters alongside his wife Genevieve Gualtieri after winning the Brampton Mayoral Election during a campaign celebration in Brampton, Ont. on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:03AM EDT
TORONTO -- A timeline of events related to the Patrick Brown scandal and his political comeback:
Jan. 24, 2018: Brown denies a pending news report about sexual misconduct when he was a federal MP.
Jan. 25: Brown says he will step down as Progressive Conservative party leader to focus on clearing his name.
Jan. 29: Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, brother of the notorious late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, declares his candidacy for the party leadership.
Feb. 6: Brown breaks silence in a tweet reaffirming his denial of sexual misconduct and says the "truth will come out."
Feb. 9: Brown says in a PostMedia interview that he's contemplating legal action for the "absolute lies" said about him.
Feb. 11: Brown publishes the first of several Facebook posts in which he vows to clear his name and questions the credibility of his women accusers.
Feb. 16: Interim Progressive Conservative leader Vic Fedeli says Brown has been kicked out of the caucus. Brown joins leadership race at last minute.
Feb. 21: The party gives Brown green light to contest leadership.
Feb. 24: Brown files a notice of libel against CTV News.
Feb. 26: Brown withdraws from the leadership race.
July 3: Brown announces his candidacy for regional chair of Peel Region.
July 27: Premier Doug Ford announces cancellation of elections for regional chair in Peel. Brown announces mayoralty bid for Brampton.
Oct. 22. Brown is elected mayor of Brampton.