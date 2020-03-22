TORONTO -- A person who worked at a joint Petro-Canada and Tim Hortons in Brampton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed on Twitter Sunday morning that the individual worked at the 11980 Hurontario Street location.

Brown is asking anyone who went there for gas, coffee of supplies between March 9 and 20 to self-isolate for 14 days.

The location has temporarily closed in order for the building to be “thoroughly” cleaned and sanitized.

Petro-Canada said it’s asking staff to self-isolate for 14 days.