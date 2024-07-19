Tigers tame Blue Jays 5-4 with clutch home runs

Two-run homers from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer were not enough in the Toronto Blue Jays' series-opening 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Mark Canha and Wenceel Perez also smacked two-run blasts as the Tigers (48-50) won their ninth game in 11 starts.

Detroit jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Guerrero's team-leading 15th homer pulled the home side to within a run in the sixth inning.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (8-8) surrendered a second two-run homer, this time to Perez in the seventh inning, to allow the Tigers to regain their three-run cushion.

But the Blue Jays (44-53) bounced back with a Springer two-run shot in the eighth inning off reliever Beau Briske before 39,697 at Rogers Centre.

Bo Bichette left the game in the sixth inning when he aggravated the right calf injury running to first base. The injury kept him out of the final four games before the All-Star break. He also missed nine games with the same ailment earlier in the year.

Guerrero's line-drive homer off the second deck facing in left field with Justin Turner aboard spelled the end of a brilliant start from Detroit's Jack Flaherty (7-5). He yielded two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in his 5 2/3 innings.

Bassitt lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

His first troublesome inning was the fourth. Matt Vierling led off with a double down the left-field line and scored on Riley Greene's single. Canha then rocked his seventh homer of the season for a 3-0 advantage for the visitors.

Flaherty retired the first 13 Blue Jays he faced. But his no-hit bid ended on Bichette's check-swing, one-out single down the right-field line in the fifth inning.

Daulton Varsho followed with a bloop single when Detroit shortstop Zach McKinstry and left-fielder Ryan Vilade got their signals crossed. But Flaherty rebounded by striking out Alejandro Kirk and Ernie Clement to end the threat.

Detroit relievers Will Vest, Andrew Chafin and Beau Briske made sure Flaherty recorded the victory. Detroit lefty Tyler Holton enjoyed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his third save.

BOLSTERED BULLPEN

The Blue Jays activated Yimi Garcia (right elbow) from the 15-day injured list and recalled Erik Swanson from triple-A Buffalo before the game to help the bullpen.

Swanson was optioned to Buffalo on May 28 when Chad Green completed his rehab stint. Zach Pop was optioned to Buffalo to make room for Swanson.

The Blue Jays also revealed that 40-year-old Canadian Joey Votto tweaked his sore ankle to delay his debut with Buffalo on Friday. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

ON DECK

Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) will start for the Blue Jays in the second game of the three-game set on Saturday. The Tigers will counter with righty Reese Olson (4-8).

Toronto will avoid Detroit ace Tarik Skubal (10-3) in the series. Skubal pitched a 1-2-3 second inning with 10 pitches in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas last Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.