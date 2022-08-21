Thunderstorms cause flooding in parts of Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday and brought heavy rains, causing some streets and homes to be flooded.
Environment Canada issued several weather advisories for the region, including a severe thunderstorm warning in Peel Region and a special weather statement for Toronto and York Region.
In Peel Region, a storm over Brampton and the southern Caledon region was 'nearly stationary,' leading to many areas receiving approximately 100 millimetres of rain.
Environment Canada said a total rainfall in excess of 120 millimetres was possible in those areas, which already got significant rain from a storm on Saturday.
A CP24 viewer sent a video showing one person kayaking down a flooded road in the area of Hurontario Street and Highway 401. Another Brampton resident said Sunday's downpour flooded his basement.
Prince Sharma, who lives on Hardgate Crescent, said water kept coming up out of the city drain, filling the basement.
"We couldn't do anything," Sharma said. "We just tried to vacate whatever we can at that moment. Try not to go in the water because it could be dangerous."
The Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) said the Credit River watershed had already received 10 to 35 millimetres of rain before Sunday evening's storm.
"While no flooding of the Credit River and its major tributaries is expected, there is a possibility of localized flash floods and water pooling on the roads and in flood-prone and low-lying urban areas," the CVC said in its flood outlook, which will be in effect through Aug. 22 or until further notice.
The severe thunderstorm warning for Peel Region ended around 9 p.m.
Toronto was also under a special weather statement due to the thunderstorms. Environment Canada said the northern part of the city would see the heaviest rainfall, adding that the area could receive rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres.
The advisory was lifted just before 9:30 p.m. It will be mainly cloudy for the rest of the evening in Toronto with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority advised of thunderstorms passing through the GTA that could dump as much as 50 millimetres of rain by the end of Sunday.
The group said that watersheds in the Greater Toronto Area already saw between five and 20mm of rain in the last 24-hour period. Some 53mm of rain has also been recorded at the northern Etobicoke Creek watershed.
As a result of the downpour, the TRCA advised that rivers within the GTA could experience higher flows and water levels.
"The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies," a release read.
People are advised to avoid all recreational activities in or around bodies of water at this time, including Lake Ontario.
Parents and guardians are asked to keep children and pets away from riverbanks as well as they may have become slippery or unstable following the overnight rainfall.
A water safety watershed conditions statement is in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Cloudy and wet conditions will continue for the next two days in Toronto. According to Environment Canada, there is a 70 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm on Monday with a high of 24 C.
For Tuesday, it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 26 C. Sunny conditions are expected to return on Wednesday.
