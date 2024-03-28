Three-vehicle collision in Mississauga leaves two people with serious injuries

Two people have been seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

It happened near Argentia Road and Derry Road West, south of Highway 401, just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Peel paramedics say they transported two people to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

At least one other person was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, paramedics added.

Police say all drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.