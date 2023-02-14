Three teen suspects charged after woman slashed in the face at Spadina Station

An image of a suspect wanted in connection with a Feb. 12 slashing at Spadina Subway Station. An image of a suspect wanted in connection with a Feb. 12 slashing at Spadina Subway Station.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton