TORONTO -- Three teachers at an East York elementary school have walked off the job this morning after voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at the school unearthed more than two dozen infections among staff and students.

On Sunday, it was revealed that asymptomatic testing at Thorncliffe Park Public School resulted in 18 students and one staff member testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday, the principal of the school said Toronto Public Health detected the cases after 433 tests were processed on Thursday and Friday.

As of Dec. 3, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said there have been 23 cases among students and three cases among staff.

While the school remains open, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says there are currently 384 students and 27 teachers from a combined 18 classes that are self-isolating at home.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said three out of the 30 staff members that are currently working at the school have now “begun the work refusal process.”

He said their classes are being covered by other staff and the board is working with the Ministry of Labour and the teachers to address their concerns.

Jennifer Brown, the president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto (ETT), said the teachers who walked off the job “don’t feel safe” in the school.

“They don't necessarily have the answers from Toronto Public Health regarding why the school is still open,” she said on Thursday.

“What is really problematic is that there is no standard of what… is the threshold that closes a school.”

Brown said Toronto Public Health has also not been transparent about the contact tracing that has been conducted.

“What is not clear to us is the fact that there are no standards or contact tracing information shared with us from Toronto Public Health so teachers don't know necessarily how they can determine it is a community-based issue versus a school-based issue,” she said.

Bird said the school board "appreciates the concern" teachers have but noted that it takes direction from Toronto Public Health.

"We take our lead from Toronto Public Health. If we felt that it was unsafe or something else, we would be taking further action," he said.

"At this point, it is important to remember that all of our health and safety protocols... are with the idea in mind that COVID is in the schools. So we are taking every health and safety precaution we can possible but in the meantime what we are trying to do is keep everyone informed."

Thorncliffe Park is one of the neighbourhoods in the GTA that has been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“I think it should be noted that the principal within this school has communicated that the positivity rate compared from the community to the school is quite vast. In the community, it is roughly 16 per cent positivity whereas in the school it is roughly four per cent,” Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said earlier this week in response to the situation at the Toronto elementary school.

“There is a four time increase of transmission happening in the community notwithstanding that those schools are right at the heart of those neighbourhoods.”

It should be noted that the 16 per cent positivity found recently in the wider neighbourhood reflects cases found among all those with symptoms and close contacts of previously identified cases, whereas the four per cent positivity found inside the school reflects a near complete profile of everyone who regularly sets foot in the building.

Lecce also boasted that “99.9 per cent of Ontario students are COVID-free.”

On Monday, NDP MPPs in the GTA called on the Ford government to roll out voluntary asymptomatic testing at all schools in communities with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Just last week, the province adjusted its COVID-19 testing guidance for school staff and students in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region and Ottawa to allow voluntary asymptomatic testing for a four-week period.

The province also offered school boards in the regions an additional $35 million to strengthen public health measures.

The testing pilot, which is in place for four weeks, was implemented to better track how the virus is spreading in and around schools.

Since late September, Ontario’s assessment centres would not test asymptomatic people unless they were linked to a known case.

The NDP has called the funding and four-week testing program a “half-measure.”

“Some students in some regions may be able to get tests. According to the government, the location and method for testing will vary between regions and cities, regions will have to develop their own plan,” the NDP said in a news release last week.