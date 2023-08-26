Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
On Friday, the government and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) announced a plan to head to arbitration if a negotiated contract agreement can't be reached by Oct. 27.
OSSTF members still have to approve the process.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce had hoped the other unions would sign on to what he called an "incredibly fair, reasonable student-focused proposal."
But in a joint statement, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) and the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontarien (AEFO) said it's not something they can consider at the moment."
"What's been proposed for OSSTF wouldn't work for us," OECTA president René Jansen in de Wal told CTV Toronto Saturday.
"(Arbitration can be effective in the right place. But it would narrow the tables of issues...and we have critical issues that matter for our students and quality of the classrooms we have."
ETFO President Karen Brown agrees an arbitrator isn't best suited to resolve many of their members' concerns.
"We have issues around violence in the classroom, issues around hiring. These are issues where the government has to actually make those decisions and requires extensive talk and negotiations," Brown said.
Lecce explains the arbitration pitch still leaves lots of room for "spirited discussions at the bargaining table" through Oct. 27.
"But for those outstanding issues that we may not be able to reach, we now have a credible, independent, third party, interest arbitration system that can bring forth a resolution and a settlement that keeps kids in class," Lecce said Saturday.
ETFO, OSSTF, and OECTA have scheduled strike votes in September and October to gauge support of job action and to add pressure to the bargaining process.
AEFO's president said last week the union was evaluating its options.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | A structure and a trailer have been lost to a wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T.: town's mayor
A wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T., has destroyed one structure and one trailer, the town’s mayor says.
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
U.S. team to digitize Quaker boarding school records, drawing inspiration from Canada
A coalition advocating for Indigenous Peoples forced to attend boarding schools in the United States is planning to digitize 20,000 archival pages related to schools that were operated by the Quakers.
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he's making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | Public asked to check their backyards, sheds and balconies for missing Pierrefonds man
Montreal police are intensifying their search for M. Makram Ebeid, an 85-year-old West Island man who has been missing since Thursday evening.
-
Receiving death threats not regular part of Quebec elementary teacher's job: tribunal
A Quebec labour tribunal has found an elementary teacher suffered a workplace injury after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her.
-
Suspicious deaths under investigation in Lower Laurentians
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating several suspicious deaths in the Lower Laurentians.
London
-
Chatham, Ont. storm which downed dozens of trees classified as EF0 downburst
Nick Kamarlingos and his wife Nancy had decided to move from the front room of their house to the kitchen just moments before a tree crushed the front of their Gregory Drive home.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Kitchener
-
Police looking to identify individuals following assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several people following an assault last week in Waterloo.
-
G2 driver in mother’s Mustang stopped going 199 km/h: Police
Ontario Provincial police say a 19-year-old G2 driver was stopped going nearly double the speed limit while driving in his mother’s mustang on Highway 8 near King Street.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Northern Ontario
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Two arrested in North Bay, 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Ottawa
-
Lanark families told daycares losing funding under $10-a-day childcare program
Some families in Lanark County are facing a significant increase in childcare costs this fall, after learning the home daycares they rely on will no longer receive funding under the Canada-wide Early Learning Child Care program.
-
Advocates warn proposed OC Transpo fare hikes, bus route cuts will push people away from transit
A transit advocacy group and a rookie councillor warn hiking transit fares and possibly cutting OC Transpo bus routes in 2024 could be the start of a "death spiral" for OC Transpo.
-
Driver blew 4x the legal limit after 'brief stop' at North Grenville liquor store, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public for alerting officers to an impaired driver, who was stopped in the parking lot of a liquor store in North Grenville.
Windsor
-
'We're all different now': Wheatley residents suffer from lingering trauma two years after explosion
It was two years ago the town of Wheatley changed forever after an explosion rocked the downtown core, injuring 20 people. And while progress is being made at the site of the explosion, there are still many unanswered questions — and lingering trauma.
-
Chatham, Ont. storm which downed dozens of trees classified as EF0 downburst
Nick Kamarlingos and his wife Nancy had decided to move from the front room of their house to the kitchen just moments before a tree crushed the front of their Gregory Drive home.
-
A powerful summer storm, multiple collisions on Highway 401, and a Hells Angels arrest: Top Windsor stories this week
The region was battered by powerful thunderstorms on Thursday, weapons and ammo were seized following the arrest of a Hells Angels member, and two separate collisions involving transport trucks on Highway 401 closed the highway. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Barrie
-
Minden, Ont. residents not giving up fight months after emergency department closure
Despite an urgent care clinic opening at the emergency department's former site, Minden residents are keeping their fight to reopen the facility going.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s been great’: Country fans not bothered by rain or mud at YQM Festival
For the third straight day, over 20,000 country music fanatics gathered in a grassy, and muddy, field in Dieppe.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Nova Scotians prepare to face another rainfall warning
With the many rainfall warnings in Nova Scotia this summer, many people are preparing for the upcoming weather.
Calgary
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
Dozens of dogs make a splash at North America Diving Dog Regional Competition
Dogs of all breeds and sizes sprinted down a pool deck and leapt into the water for distance and speed events just east of Calgary on Saturday at the North America Diving Dog Regional Competition.
-
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
MPI prepares for anticipated strike amid hail damage claims
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is preparing for a potential strike as it deals with a high volume of insurance claims from last Thursday's hailstorm.
-
'Always changes in life': Winnipeg priest promoted
A Winnipeg Catholic priest has received a promotion, giving him a much larger congregation to care for out west.
-
First West Nile Virus case of the year found in Manitoba
The Manitoba government has flagged the province's first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.
Vancouver
-
'Unsung heroes': Hundreds work to restore services in Okanagan, Shuswap
Electricity, gas, telecommunications, and drinking water have all been impacted by the aggressive wildfires that destroyed hundreds of homes in B.C.'s Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
Mission closes municipal forest due to 'extreme' wildfire risk
The City of Mission has closed off access to its municipal forest, citing "extreme wildfire risk."
Edmonton
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
-
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.