Three people stabbed in East York, including suspect who was arrested at the scene: police

    Three people were taken to the hospital, including a suspect, following a stabbing in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood on Monday night, police say.

    The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. near Danforth and Thyra avenues, just west of Victoria Park Avenue.

    Toronto police said there was an argument between the three adult males prior to the stabbing and that a suspect had been arrested.

    Initially, paramedics said one of the patients had life-threatening injuries, while the injuries sustained by the other two were serious, but non-life-threatening. In an update, police said the injuries of all three were non-life-threatening.

    The suspect, who has been released from hospital and is now in police custody, is charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault, as well as one count of possession of a weapon.

