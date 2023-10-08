Three people seriously injured in Brampton collision
Three people were taken to hospital, one of them with critical injuries, following a collision in Brampton overnight.
It happened at around 12:12 a.m. at Gillingham Drive and Main Street, Peel police said in a tweet Sunday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision and three occupants were found with injuries, police said.
Two of them were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries while another was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.
There’s no word so far on what caused the collison.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.
