Toronto

Three people seriously injured in Brampton collision

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

Three people were taken to hospital, one of them with critical injuries, following a collision in Brampton overnight.

It happened at around 12:12 a.m. at Gillingham Drive and Main Street, Peel police said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and three occupants were found with injuries, police said.

Two of them were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries while another was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There’s no word so far on what caused the collison.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow. Follow live updates

Israeli soldiers are battling Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launching airstrikes on Gaza, a day after an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas fighters. In northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel is 'at war.'

Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News